CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey State Police is asking the public’s for help after the body of a woman was found burned and dismembered on July 2.

State police say that a passerby found the remains of Tonya Cook, 32, off of Banks and Lummistown Roads in Lawrence Township.

Cook was from Vineland, N.J., but is known to have ties throughout Cumberland County.

The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office later identified Cook.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Port Norris Station at 856-785-0036. Anonymous tips are welcome.