BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey health officials are warning residents in Camden and Burlington counties about a potential exposure to measles believed to be connected to a June exposure.

Health officials say the person developed symptoms after being exposed to an individual who acquired measles while traveling internationally.

Anyone who visited the following locations may have been exposed to measles:

Anjali Power Yoga, 130 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108 on June 26 between 5:45 p.m. and 9:10 p.m.

Virtua Marlton Hospital, 90 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ, 08053 on June 27 between 6:40 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The prior locations of possible expose include:

LifeTime Mount Laurel, 3939 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 June 12 between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. June 13 between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. June 14 between 6 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. June 15 between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m.



Cooper University Family & Community Medical Center in Camden, 1865 Harrison Ave. Camden, NJ, 08105 on June 14 between 2:45 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

Virtua Express Urgent Care – Moorestown, 401 Young Ave, Suite 108, Moorestown, NJ, 08057 on June 16 between 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Virtua Marlton Hospital, 90 Brick Rd, Marlton, NJ, 08053 on June 17 between 8:45 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

The Department says it’s working with local health officials and Virtua to identify and notify people who might have been exposed during the time the individual was infectious.

If you develop symptoms of measles, the Department recommends that you call a health care provider before going to a medical office, urgent care facility or emergency department. Special arrangements can be made for evaluation while also protecting other patients and medical staff from possible infection.

Camden County has a toll-free hotline to answer the public’s questions concerning measles: 1-800-999-9045.

Officials say potentially exposed individuals, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as July 18.