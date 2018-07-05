Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Netflix is testing a new streaming plan for users who want a higher quality picture.

The “Ultra” plan will cost $16.99 per month.

It offers four “Ultra” high-definition streams with more vibrant colors and higher contrast.

That means up to four people can watch higher definition videos simultaneously from one account.

Netflix will decide if they will make “Ultra” widely available depending on customer response to the offer.