PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Navy SEAL diver working to rescue a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand has died from a lack of oxygen.

Crews are working around the clock to free the 12 boys and their coach.

A medical assessment has concluded two of the boys and the coach are suffering from exhaustion due to malnutrition.

Crews are working to pump excess water from the cave for a safer rescue attempt.

They are also looking for entrances to see if they could potentially airlift the team out.