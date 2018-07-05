  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Navy SEAL diver working to rescue a soccer team trapped in a flooded cave in Thailand has died from a lack of oxygen.

Crews are working around the clock to free the 12 boys and their coach.

trapped thailand soccer team Navy SEAL Diver Dies Attempting To Rescue Soccer Team Trapped In Flooded Cave In Thailand

Credit: (CBS3)

A medical assessment has concluded two of the boys and the coach are suffering from exhaustion due to malnutrition.

Crews are working to pump excess water from the cave for a safer rescue attempt.

They are also looking for entrances to see if they could potentially airlift the team out.

