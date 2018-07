Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Multiple people were injured after a SEPTA bus crashed against a home in Northeast Philadelphia on Thursday evening.

The accident happened around 6:15 p.m. on Frankford and Morrell Avenues.

Video from Chopper 3 shows damage to the front of a home and also damage to another car involved in the accident.

Six people were transported to Jefferson Hospital in unknown condition.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.