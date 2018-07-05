Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — A Californa family found a series of hidden messages in the walls of their home as they remodeled.

Alex and Jess Monney are remodeling their bathroom and discovered a message left from the home’s previous owners. It read:

“We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you’re reading this, that means you’re remodeling the bathroom again. What’s wrong with the way we did it?!?!?”

“It kind of brought a little bit of wholesome joy during the day because it was really unexpected,” Alex Monney said.

The new owners say it’s like discovering their home’s family tree.

“Bye bye bathroom,” Jess Monney wrote when she shared a ‘before’ picture of the bathroom.

If you know me, you know I love house projects. However, even I think I might be a little crazy for kicking off a bathroom remodel 4 weeks before I’m due. Bye bye bathroom! 👋🏻 And sorry in advance for the bathroom remodel updates to come. pic.twitter.com/yCJJN0A0KL — Jess Monney (@Jess_Monney) July 3, 2018

The original owners did their remodeling more than 20 years ago and left behind numerous funny messages and snapshots.

The Monneys said they plan to carry on the tradition and leave a little message for the next owners, hidden behind their latest remodeling work.