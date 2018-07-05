WARNING:NJ Health Department Issues 2nd Alert For Potential Measles Case In Camden, Burlington Counties
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

SAN JOSE, Calif. (CBS) — A Californa family found a series of hidden messages in the walls of their home as they remodeled.

Alex and Jess Monney are remodeling their bathroom and discovered a message left from the home’s previous owners. It read:

“We remodeled this bathroom summer 1995. If you’re reading this, that means you’re remodeling the bathroom again. What’s wrong with the way we did it?!?!?”

california house remodel2 San Jose Couple Discovers Hidden Messages As They Remodel Home

Credit: CBS3.

“It kind of brought a little bit of wholesome joy during the day because it was really unexpected,” Alex Monney said.

The new owners say it’s like discovering their home’s family tree.

“Bye bye bathroom,” Jess Monney wrote when she shared a ‘before’ picture of the bathroom.

The original owners did their remodeling more than 20 years ago and left behind numerous funny messages and snapshots.

The Monneys said they plan to carry on the tradition and leave a little message for the next owners, hidden behind their latest remodeling work.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s