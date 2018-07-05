Ryan Mayer

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette is giving back to one of the students at his alma mater, LSU, by covering her tuition for the upcoming school year.

An LSU student named Jhane Lowsoo took to Twitter on Monday morning to ask her followers for help covering her tuition for her fifth and final year of school.

I have 2 come out of pocket to pay for my senior year. It’s 10k for the entire year! I currently work 2jobs for the other 5k! $1, $5 ANYTHING HELPS! I’ve come too far to stop here! Thank you everyone! Plz RT! Please support my GoFundMe campaign: https://t.co/Grcurw78tS @gofundme — MissJ-Nichol (@jhanenichol_) July 2, 2018

She had been a TOPS financial aid recipient, but as she explained, that program is only designed to cover four years of schooling. So, in addition to the two jobs that she was working, she was hoping that people in the social media world could help her cover the cost of tuition. The tweet caught the attention of Fournette on Tuesday and he let Ms. Lowsoo know that he would cover the cost.

Looka my dawg dm me yo number I’ll pay the rest for you …….. https://t.co/gy0u0iCs9A — 7⃣ Leonard Fournette (@_fournette) July 3, 2018

As of this writing, Ms. Lowsoo had raised $3,450 of her $5,000 goal.