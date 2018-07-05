Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to several ATM explosions in the Philadelphia area.
Juan Cortez of Collingdale was taken into custody during a traffic stop earlier this week.
Investigators discovered a large cache of explosive devices in Cortez’s car and home.
They believe he supplied the illegal devices used in the blasts.