PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A second person has been arrested in connection to several ATM explosions in the Philadelphia area.

Juan Cortez of Collingdale was taken into custody during a traffic stop earlier this week.

Investigators discovered a large cache of explosive devices in Cortez’s car and home.

They believe he supplied the illegal devices used in the blasts.