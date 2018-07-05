Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (CBS) — A new study says the children of healthy mothers are up to 75 percent less likely to become obese.

Researchers at Harvard University looked at 24,000 children and their mothers.

The Growing Up Today Study (GUTS) began in 1996 with a mission to better understand how diet and exercise influence weight changes throughout the course of a person’s life.

“Our study was the first to demonstrate that an overall healthy lifestyle really outweighs any individual healthy lifestyle factors followed by mothers when it comes to lowering the risk of obesity in their children,” said Qi Sun, assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition.

GUTS’ latest study has indicated that moms who stuck to five healthy habits had the largest impact on their kids.

Those habits include maintaining a healthy diet, keeping a healthy body weight, regular exercise, no smoking, and drinking alcohol in moderation.

The study highlights the crucial role a mother’s lifestyle choices can have on her children’s health.