BREAKING:1 Dead, Multiple Injured After SEPTA Bus Crashes Into Northeast Philadelphia Home
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:00 PMBig Brother
    10:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A 27-year-old New Jersey woman admits she tried to poison her grandmother.

Elise Conroy was charged with attempted murder when she was arrested last summer.

‘I’m Going To Be Praying For You’: Mother Thanks Suspect For Turning Herself Into Police In Son’s Hit-And-Run Death

Conroy pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. They will recommend she receive five years’ probation in her September sentencing.

Conroy, who lived with her 83-year-old grandmother, bought the antifreeze last July with the purpose of poisoning her. Prosecutors say Conroy poured it into some juice the next day and gave it to her grandmother, but she didn’t drink it because it “tasted weird.”

New Jersey State Police: Woman’s Burned, Dismembered Body Found In Lawrence Township

Conroy’s attorney has said she wanted to injure her grandmother due to 17 years of alleged mistreatment. The grandmother died in March after a heart attack.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s