Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A 27-year-old New Jersey woman admits she tried to poison her grandmother.

Elise Conroy was charged with attempted murder when she was arrested last summer.

‘I’m Going To Be Praying For You’: Mother Thanks Suspect For Turning Herself Into Police In Son’s Hit-And-Run Death

Conroy pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault in a plea deal with prosecutors. They will recommend she receive five years’ probation in her September sentencing.

Conroy, who lived with her 83-year-old grandmother, bought the antifreeze last July with the purpose of poisoning her. Prosecutors say Conroy poured it into some juice the next day and gave it to her grandmother, but she didn’t drink it because it “tasted weird.”

New Jersey State Police: Woman’s Burned, Dismembered Body Found In Lawrence Township

Conroy’s attorney has said she wanted to injure her grandmother due to 17 years of alleged mistreatment. The grandmother died in March after a heart attack.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)