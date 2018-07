Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A double shooting investigation is underway in Philadelphia’s Fairhill section.

Police say the incident happened in the 2900 block of North Mascher Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers arrived and found two shooting victims, one man and one woman, and rushed them to the hospital.

The man is in critical condition and the woman is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.