Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Independence Day was particularly special yesterday for a group of Americans in Camden.
‘Trump Baby’ Balloon Gets Green Light From London Mayor
Forty-two people took their “Oaths of Allegiance” aboard the Battleship New Jersey.
They all hail from 27 different countries.
Senator Cory Book addressed the new citizens at the ceremony.
Woman Climbs Base Of Statue Of Liberty, Protests Migrant Family Separations
More than 14,000 people nationwide are becoming U.S. citizens from June 28 to July 10.