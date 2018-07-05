WARNING:NJ Health Department Issues 2nd Alert For Potential Measles Case In Camden, Burlington Counties
CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) —  Independence Day was particularly special yesterday for a group of Americans in Camden.

Forty-two people took their “Oaths of Allegiance” aboard the Battleship New Jersey.

They all hail from 27 different countries.

Senator Cory Book addressed the new citizens at the ceremony.

More than 14,000 people nationwide are becoming U.S. citizens from June 28 to July 10.

