CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — Independence Day was particularly special yesterday for a group of Americans in Camden.

Forty-two people took their “Oaths of Allegiance” aboard the Battleship New Jersey.

Sen Cory Booker addresses 42 candidates for citizenship and guests during a Naturalization ceremony aboard the @BattleshipNJ this morning. pic.twitter.com/Z8MJFk7KPv — USS New Jersey (@BattleshipNJ) July 4, 2018

They all hail from 27 different countries.

Senator Cory Book addressed the new citizens at the ceremony.

More than 14,000 people nationwide are becoming U.S. citizens from June 28 to July 10.