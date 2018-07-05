Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say they are investigating a deadly double shooting involving an off-duty officer in Southwest Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Police say the incident that happened around 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Buist Avenue left the officer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer is currently at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center but his condition is unknown at this time, police say.

Authorities say another person was shot in the chest.

The homicide division of the police department is investigating the shooting.