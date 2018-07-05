Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

LONDON (CBS/CNN) — British authorities now say they are investigating six claims of sexual assault against actor Kevin Spacey.

That’s double what was first reported.

One allegation dates back to London’s Westminster borough in 1996. Another is from 2013.

The scandal surrounding Spacey first came to light when he was accused of making a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when Rapp was only 14.

Rapp, now 46, shared his account of the alleged 1986 incident with a then-26-year-old Spacey in an interview with Buzzfeed back in October 2017.

In response to the allegations, Spacey tweeted that he was “beyond horrified to hear [Rapp’s] story,” adding that he did not remember the encounter.

“But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Days later, members of the “House of Cards” production staff detailed sexual harassment and an alleged instance of sexual assault to CNN.

Spacey is a two-time Oscar winner who starred in the Netflix hit “House Of Cards” until allegations of misconduct surfaced last year.

