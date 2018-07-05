Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Atlantic City Beach Patrol officials say they rescued three people from drowning in the ocean the night of July 4.

The incident happened around 9:08 p.m. at Tennessee Avenue in Atlantic City, when an officer noticed someone wearing a white shirt near a rock jetty, according to authorities.

Beach Patrol, Atlantic City Police Department, Atlantic City Fire Department Water Rescue Unit, lifeguards and civilians helped rescue an adult and two juveniles from the waters after dark.

The man and two juveniles received medical treatment on scene.

Authorities urge visitors of the beach not to swim when the lifeguards are off-duty.