PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A recent study suggests that if you want to start a business, you may have to leave Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania ranks as the fifth-worst state to start a business, according to a WalletHub study. New Jersey is the seventh worst, as Delaware ranked best of the three neighboring states, coming in at 14th worst.

In the study, states are measured on three key components: business environment, access to resources and business costs.

Pennsylvania also ranked No. 47 for business environment, No. 22 for access to resources and No. 27 in business costs.

The best state to start a business is Texas, according to the study.