MIAMI (CBS) — A chimpanzee’s surprise reunion with his former foster parents has the internet going wild.

The 22-month-old chimp lives at the Zoological Wildlife Foundation in Miami.

He needed a lot of care when he first arrived at there, but he’s much better now.

Video of the chimp’s priceless reaction to the couple who cared for him has been viewed more than 145,000 times.