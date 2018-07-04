  • CBS 3On Air

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (CBS) — Thousands poured all over the shore to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

“It’s great for me because it was a horrible winter. Horrible winter. I love every minute of this,” Eileen Mahon said.

Workers  at the Yankee Wiener hot dog stand by the beach are also loving the weather.

“It’s absolutely huge. When we come down here it’s hit or miss and so we’re grateful to have a beautiful day. Everyone’s enjoying the sun. All the guys are sliding dogs so we’re having a good time,” said worker Brendan Phillips.

If you travel further south to Exit 0, for those looking for a break from the sun here in Cape May, maybe one of the best dessert spots is Peace Pie.

“We’ve become a destination,” said owner Jerry Klause, adding that his Cape May original puts a new spin on the ice cream sandwhich: Between two homemade cookies is a huge scoop of ice cream and a layer of pie filling — or sometimes, other goodies.

“We were originally pie fillings but we have a very big tent in the dessert world so brownies worked their way in and carmel and moshes and stuff,” Klause said.

“It’s fantastic. It really is. Really really good,” said Charlotte Sanders of Wilmington.

Fireworks in Cape May, as well as in Ocean City, are set to start at 9 p.m. Wednesday. Wildwood has a fireworks show at 10.

