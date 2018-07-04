  • CBS 3On Air

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – A Chester County man is behind bars for allegedly leading police on a wild pursuit that ended in a crash.

Eyewitness News cameras were at the end of the chase at Paoli Pike and Prospect Avenue in West Goshen, early Wednesday morning.

Westtown-East Goshen Police say the driver, 32-year-old Joseph Morrell, of Honey Brook allegedly could not produce a driver’s license and provided a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. Police say he then sped off.

He was treated at Paoli Hospital for minor injuries he sustained in the crash.

Authorities say Morrell was wanted on criminal warrants in Chester County, Berks County, and Sebring, Florida.

He’s now facing a long list of charges.

