PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Officials say they have a person of interest in custody after a man was caught on camera sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint at SEPTA’s City Hall Station.

“This is an unusual event for us. This is horrifying. We want to catch this person. He is the number one most wanted person at SEPTA right now,” said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Thomas Nestel.

Thomas Nestel says the attack happened on the southbound platform of the Broad Street Line at the City Hall Station just before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

“I can tell you it happened very quickly,” said Nestel. “There were other people on the platform, but not exactly sure where this occurred.”

The victim called police after being assaulted.

Police say the suspect grabbed the victim by gunpoint, forced himself on the victim and performed a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

With both 4th of July visitors and regular riders using the system, news of the attack has everyone on edge.

“It makes me worried about my girlfriend when she’s coming home from work,” said a SEPTA rider.

“It’s really upsetting and I’m a little bit intimidated by the fact of it,” added another.

SEPTA says they’re increasing patrols and also shared this photo of the suspect with all 900 of its employees hoping to quickly get this man in custody.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20’s. Police say he may frequent the Olney Transportation Center and the Walnut/Locust Station.

He was last seen wearing a tan hat, white hooded sweatshirt with red and blue stripes on the sleeve, grey sweatpants and red sneakers. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is leading the investigation, with support from SEPTA Police Department investigators.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.