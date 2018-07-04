  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are asking for public’s help identifying a man wanted in an armed sexual assault of a teen girl at SEPTA’s City Hall Station.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound platform of the City Hall Station.

Police say the suspect grabbed a 17-year-old girl by gunpoint, forced himself on the victim and performed a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20’s.

suspect 070318 incident Police: Man Wanted For Sexually Assaulting Teen At SEPTA City Hall Station

Credit: Philadelphia Police

The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is leading the investigation, with support from SEPTA Police Department investigators.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.

 

 

