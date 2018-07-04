Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are asking for public’s help identifying a man wanted in an armed sexual assault of a teen girl at SEPTA’s City Hall Station.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday on the southbound platform of the City Hall Station.

Police say the suspect grabbed a 17-year-old girl by gunpoint, forced himself on the victim and performed a sexual act. The suspect then fled the scene.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20’s.

The Philadelphia Police Department Special Victim’s Unit is leading the investigation, with support from SEPTA Police Department investigators.

If you have any information on this incident, call police.