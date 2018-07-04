Police Investigating Double Shooting In North Philadelphia

  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are on the hunt for a gunman after a double shooting that killed one man and sent another to the hospital in North Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday on the 1600 block of West Cumberland Street.

Officers rushed one victim to the hospital, where he died. Police say the second victim was already at the hospital when they got there.

Police are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

“We did find some cameras and those cameras did record the shooting, so homicide detectives, crime scene personnel are on location processing the scene and they are also trying to retrieve copy of that recording,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The surviving victim is in stable condition.

At last check, no arrests.

