PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Eagles legend Brian Dawkins will be immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month but he got a taste of what he’ll look like on the big day on Wednesday.

The Hall of Fame tweeted a video of Dawkins unwrapping his famous gold jacket for his final fitting.

Dawkins gets to put the jacket on for good one month from Wednesday when he is enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio.