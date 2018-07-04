Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Men’s Chorale is on the move again, representing Philadelphia and the country.

The world renowned ambassadors of song left this afternoon for a two-week goodwill tour to Singapore and Vietnam.

The choir has visited 50 different countries in their 50-year existence.

It all started in 1968 when I was honored to be in the charter group that traveled to Russia, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Denmark and Mexico City.