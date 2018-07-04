  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Men’s Chorale is on the move again, representing Philadelphia and the country.

The world renowned ambassadors of song left this afternoon for a two-week goodwill tour to Singapore and Vietnam.

philadelphia boys choir and mens chorale Philadelphia Boys Choir & Mens Chorale Leave For 2 Week Goodwill Tour Overseas

Credit: (CBS3)

The choir has visited 50 different countries in their 50-year existence.

It all started in 1968 when I was honored to be in the charter group that traveled to Russia, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Denmark and Mexico City.

