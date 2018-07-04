  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS (CBS) – It’s an image that’s gone viral – the holy family locked up in an ICE detention center outside of a church in Indiana.

The sight is similar to that of immigrant families being detained as they try to enter the U.S. illegally.

The Christ Church Cathedral in Indianapolis is sending a message.

bc75468bc6bf4e8199b9ad275589a23c Indiana Church Puts Holy Family In ICE Detention Center To Send Message

Its pastor wants to make things clear, since the bible has been used in the immigration debate. He wants everyone to know the story of Jesus, Mary and Joseph fleeing to safety.

“Then they had to flee to Egypt because Herod was killing all the children, and they sought asylum and safety in Egypt,” said Christ Church Cathedral Lead Pastor Stephen Carlsen.

It’s unclear how long the display of the holy family will stay up, but church officials recommended keeping it up as long as families are detained.

The pastor says he never expected to get this large of a response.

He says the goal is to keep the conversation about our nation’s immigration crisis going, beyond politics.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s