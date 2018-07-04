Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Head outside this time of year and you can’t escape them. Mosquitoes are everywhere, and they can spread dangerous infections. But doctors say there are some basic and important ways to guard against bug bites.

The CDC recommends using EPA-approved insect repellents.

Whether celebrating Independence Day at the parade on Chestnut Street or having a barbecue with family and friends, the uninvited guest many will face are mosquitoes.

Ayesha Ahmad uses insect repellent to protect her three children.

“We are fairly diligent if we are going to be out for a prolonged period of time,” she said.

But avoiding those pesky bugs can be tough.

“Many of these repellents are safe for use in children and in pregnant women,” Dr. Neha Vyas said.

Mosquitoes can attack anytime of day. Doctors say if you are going to be outdoors for a while, wear long sleeves, pants and socks, or clothes treated with the chemical permethrin.

While most mosquito bites are just annoying, they can carry serious viruses like West Nile and Zika, so it’s critical to be on the look out for certain symptoms in the weeks after being bitten.

Signs of mosquito-borne illness can include fever, joint pain and headache.

You should see a doctor right away if you get sick after a bite and doctors say it’s important to avoid scratching, because it will only make the bite itch more.

“You don’t know what kind of bacteria reside under your nails, so if you scratch that area, you could potentially cause an infection,” Dr. Vyas said.

Doctors say with insect repellent, don’t forget the sunscreen. Put it on first, then wait for it to dry, and then use the repellent.

There are also products that contain both.

Also, don’t forget to dump any standing water, because hat will help cut down on mosquitoes.