CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – Police are expected to provide more information on a police pursuit that ended early Wednesday morning in Chester County.

Eyewitness News cameras were at the end of the chase at Paoli Pike and Prospect Avenue in West Goshen.

Early Morning Police Pursuit Ends In Chester County

Credit: CBS3

Police at the scene tell CBS3 the pursuit began after a driver gave police false information during a traffic stop.

The vehicle involved appears to be a delivery car for a Chinese restaurant.

There were no reported injuries.

