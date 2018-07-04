Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– On America’s birthday there is no better place to celebrate than in the city where our nation was born.

The 4th of July party is underway Wednesday on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. There are food trucks, vendors, and mini concerts happening throughout the day.

Keeping cool in the midst of a heat wave is a priority this 4th of July near the Philadelphia Art Museum at the annual Wawa Welcome America party.

“We are giving the Parkway some of our core hydration, and we’re just trying to keep people quenched,” said Walt Dixon, a vendor at the Welcome America party.

As crews finished setting up many already made their way down to the Benjamin Franklin Parkway to celebrate, Philly style.

The nation’s birth place attracts tourist from all over the world, one couple traveled from Germany.

“We landed in Washington, traveled to Philadelphia, tomorrow we are going to New York, but we are happy to be here today, in Philadelphia,” said a tourist.

Aside from the fireworks, the headliner at the concert is Pitbull. He’s scheduled to hit the stage around 8 p.m. Wednesday.