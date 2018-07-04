Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A small town in Delaware County has been celebrating America’s birthday with a parade for over 50 years!

The Havertown 4th of July parade begins in the Llanerch Fire House parking lot, parades through the neighborhood, and ends at the Llanerch Park baseball field.

They’ve been celebrating the 4th of July along this route since the parade started 50 years ago.

A couple hundred, lead by the scream of firetruck sirens, hit the streets around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Members of the Hilltop Civic Association organized the event, one which thanks service members for their sacrifice.

There are even those who have sat in the same spot watching this parade go by for decades.

“Some of these gentlemen, the 90-year-olds, were the guys who organized the little league here, Hilltop Little League. They all come back, everybody comes back to the original neighborhood to participate. It’s a lot of fun,” said Bill Wechsler, Commissioner of Haverford Township.

“It’s tradition to come out [and] watch the parade with all the kids,” said Dick Rossi.