  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMFamily Feud
    3:30 PMFamily Feud
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has died after reportedly drowning at Weymouth Furnace in Hamilton Township.

It happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on Weymouth Road.

Police say the teen from out-of-state was at the park with his family for a picnic. He went into the water but did not resurface.

The Township of Hamilton Dive Team and Richland Fire Department Surface Rescue Team responded to the scene. After an extensive search, the teen was located and pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s