Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A 14-year-old boy has died after reportedly drowning at Weymouth Furnace in Hamilton Township.

It happened Tuesday around 4:30 p.m. on Weymouth Road.

Police say the teen from out-of-state was at the park with his family for a picnic. He went into the water but did not resurface.

The Township of Hamilton Dive Team and Richland Fire Department Surface Rescue Team responded to the scene. After an extensive search, the teen was located and pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation.