PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The POPS on Independence concert set for Tuesday night has been canceled due to inclement weather.

The concert was originally scheduled for 7 p.m. at Independence Hall.

Due to weather, POPS on Independence has been cancelled. Please join us tomorrow at the July 4th Concert & Fireworks to see the Philly POPS Big Band perform, along with Heather Headley, Viva Mas and Pitbull. — Wawa Welcome America (@July4thPhilly) July 3, 2018

The July 4th celebration continues on Wednesday with a concert featuring Pitbull, Heath Headley and Viva Mas, followed by a fireworks show.

To get the latest on Wawa Welcome America festivities, CLICK HERE.