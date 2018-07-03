Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office has released body cam footage of an officer-involved shooting that left a man dead last month.

It happened on June 22 in the 600 block of North Kentucky Avenue in Atlantic City.

Police say officers were investigating a hit-and-run crash when an uninvolved adult male, 32-year-old Timothy Deal, approached the scene and stabbed an Atlantic City officer in the torso with a knife in an unprovoked attack.

The newly released videos show Deal approaching the officer.

“Put it down, put it down,” the officer can be heard screaming moments before shots rang out.

“I might be stabbed, I’m not sure,” the officer says in the video after Deal was shot.

*** WARNING: THE VIDEOS MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME VIEWERS ***

CLICK HERE to see the VIDEOS.

Deal was transported to the hospital where he later died. The Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy of Deal and determined that he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer was transported for his injuries and later released from the hospital.

“The death of Timothy Deal, while tragic, was in response to his unprovoked attack on a police officer with a knife. The unfortunate circumstances, where unarmed individuals have been assaulted and in some instances killed, that have occurred throughout the United States should not be compared to this matter. Each incident has its own set of facts and must be investigated separately,” said Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that a sworn police officer reported to the scene of an accident to protect the public, and was attacked for no apparent reason. The officer defended himself and protected the public from untold harm. This incident reminds us of how fragile life can be and we should all be thankful that no innocent bystanders were injured,” Tyner added.

The fatal shooting sparked protests following the incident.