Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a driver struck and killed a pedestrian in Oxford Circle late Monday evening.

The fatal accident happened in the 6300 block of Roosevelt Boulevard near Bustleton Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Authorities say the victim was transported to the hospital where they were pronounced dead at 11:13 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene, according to police.

The police are currently investigating the fatal accident.