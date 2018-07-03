Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police in Philadelphia are searching for suspects allegedly involved in multiple church burglaries over the weekend.

The incidents happened on July 1 around midnight when police say multiple men attempted to gain access to the Great Commission Church located at 2043 Eastburn Ave., but were unsuccessful.

Police say the same suspects later gained access to the Mt. Airy Baptist Church located at 2012 69th Ave. by forcing open a side door.

Once inside, the suspects stole change boxes from vending machines, two safes, several brass plates and cups, police said.

The first suspect is described as a white or Latino male, late teens to early 20 years-of-age, thin build, goatee and a tattoo in script on his left forearm. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored t-shirt with a Michael Jordan logo on the back, dark colored pants and white/black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, late teens to early 20 years-of-age, thin build with a medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored sweatpants and black/copper colored sneakers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.