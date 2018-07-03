Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Drivers will start shelling out more money on the Pennsylvania Turnpike next year. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission approved a 6 percent toll increase for 2019.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 6 at 12:01 a.m.

“Since 2009, the PTC has increased tolls annually to make good on a funding obligation required by a 2007 state law known as Act 44,” Pennsylvania Turnpike CEO Mark Compton said in a statement. “Under that law, the commission has delivered $6.1 billion in toll-backed funding to PennDOT in the last 11 years.”

The commission says the toll increase will apply to all turnpike sections and extensions, including the westbound Delaware River Bridge cashless tolling point in Bucks County.

The most common toll for a passenger vehicle will increase from $1.30 to $1.38 for E-ZPass customers and from $2.10 to $2.25 for cash customers. The cashless toll at the westbound Delaware River Bridge will increase from $5.00 to $5.30 for E-ZPass users and from $6.75 to $7.20 for those who use PA Turnpike TOLL-BY-PLATE. The most common toll for a Class-5 tractor-trailer truck will increase from $3.45 to $3.66 for E-ZPass and from $15.35 to $16.30 for cash.