Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Oprah Winfrey continues to put a damper on speculation that she may run for the White House.

In an interview for “British Vogue,” Winfrey talked about her distaste for the office of President, specifically what she called the non-truths, nastiness and quote “backhanded backroom stuff” that goes on.

She said she feels like she couldn’t exist in that environment.

These days, Winfrey says she is focusing her support on women and the “Me Too” movement.