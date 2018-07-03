BREAKINGMassive Water Main Break Shuts Down Several Streets In Center City
Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALASKA (CBS) – Although they may be beautiful, outdoor weddings come with a lot of risks.

Most brides worry about rain, or excessive heat, but a couple in Alaska really wasn’t expecting a moose to crash their wedding.

California Bear Enjoys Dip In Hot Tub, Drinks Homeowner’s Margarita

The moose photobombed the couple as they were getting ready for their first kiss as husband and wife.

The curious animal walked right up to the ceremony in Alaska over the weekend.

In the end, husband and wife agreed that it made their perfect day even more special.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s