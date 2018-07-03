Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

ALASKA (CBS) – Although they may be beautiful, outdoor weddings come with a lot of risks.

Most brides worry about rain, or excessive heat, but a couple in Alaska really wasn’t expecting a moose to crash their wedding.

The moose photobombed the couple as they were getting ready for their first kiss as husband and wife.

Is it an Alaskan wedding if a moose didn’t drop by? pic.twitter.com/wgdLha4NhL — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) July 1, 2018

The curious animal walked right up to the ceremony in Alaska over the weekend.

In the end, husband and wife agreed that it made their perfect day even more special.