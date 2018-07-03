Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MEDFORD LAKES, N.J. (CBS) – A 17-year-old boy in Medford Lakes, New Jersey built a mini-golf course right in his backyard!

The junior in high school said it all started when he was 9 years old and wanted to play golf, so he decided to build his own course.

“I made a big hole out of sticks and a few bricks. The next day I created more holes and it turned into a course,” said Jon Moraglia.

The now 22-hole course features several other attractions, including a fish pond and gift shop.

“It is a big part of my town, Medford Lakes,” said Moraglia. “Every day, families come and play. I am always told by parents how ‘Jon’s Mini Golf’ inspired their kids to make small holes in their yard, which is really great to hear that I have left an impact on the younger kids.”

Moraglia says all the materials for the course are either donations or trash and hardly anything is bought.

“The main focus is to have a fun place that kids and families can afford to have a great time,” said Moraglia.

The course is open every day sunrise until sunset and costs $1 per person.