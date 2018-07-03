Man In Critical Condition After Shooting On The Boulevard

BREAKINGMassive Water Main Break Shuts Down Several Streets In Center City
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after police say bullets flew across Roosevelt Boulevard in Olney.

It happened by F Street just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say the shooter was standing on either the sidewalk or in one of the southbound lanes when they opened fire.

Credit: CBS3

Authorities say cars were zooming by as the victim tried to run away.

“The victim, according to witnesses, ran across all six lanes of southbound traffic and he collapsed in the center median, and that’s where police found him laying in the grass,” said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officers found the victim laying on a center median and rushed him to the hospital.

Police are trying to figure out what sparked the gunfire.

So far, no arrests.

