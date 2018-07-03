Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MULLICA HILL, N.J. (CBS) — Holtzhauser Farms in Mullica Hill is asking for the public’s help after they say someone stole roughly a $1,000 worth of peaches from their farm.

“We found out we were robbed. We had over $1,000 worth of peaches stolen from the peach trees across the street,” said Tom Holtzhauser in a Facebook video.

Holtzhauser says his workers drive a Blue 1990 F-150 with a gray cap on top and should be seen near the trees on the farm.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Holtzhauser Farms or police.

“These people stole all of my white peaches that we would have had for the next week. So please try to help me out,” says Holtzhauser.