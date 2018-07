Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — The Gloucester Township Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an arson fire last week.

A man was seen setting fire to the exterior of several townhomes on Iron Gate Road on June 26.

Police say it was the fourth intentionally set fire at the property since September.

If you recognize the suspect, please call police.