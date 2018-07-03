Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Firefighters not only put their lives on the line for people, but for four-legged furry companions too.

Avocado Ice Cream Gaining In Popularity

A fire department in California released this body camera video of a house fire over the weekend.

Crews were fighting huge flames, smoke and extreme heat when one of them noticed a dog in the backyard.

The pitbull mix named Rocky was just a foot away from the flames.

Firefighters were able to pull Rocky out and reunite him with his family.