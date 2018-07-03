Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – No injuries were reported after an apartment complex goes up in flames in Burlington County on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Green Street in Edgewater Park.

CBS3 was there as flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the residence.

Officials tell CBS3 that the fire has reached four-alarms.

No word yet on if lightning may have sparked the fire.

This story will be updated.