BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – No injuries were reported after an apartment complex goes up in flames in Burlington County on Tuesday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at an apartment complex on the 200 block of Green Street in Edgewater Park.

CBS3 was there as flames could be seen shooting from the roof of the residence.

edgewater park fire 7 3 frame 5126 Crews Battle 4 Alarm Apartment Fire In Edgewater Park

Credit: CBS3

edgewater park fire 7 3 frame 4293 Crews Battle 4 Alarm Apartment Fire In Edgewater Park

Credit: CBS3

Officials tell CBS3 that the fire has reached four-alarms.

No word yet on if lightning may have sparked the fire.

This story will be updated.

