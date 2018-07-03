  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Alexandria Hoff
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday evening’s fast moving storms brought lightning, heavy rain and consequences.

“It was just a loud crash and a boom,” said Anthony Patterson.

While tree limbs large and small were found scattered across the region, it was on 52nd Street and Woodbine Avenue in the Wynnefield section of the city that Eyewitness News found a fallen mammoth.

thunder storms Crews Work To Clean Up, Restore Power In Philadelphia Area After Fast Moving Storms

Credit: (CBS3)

“Its kind of a miracle the angle that it fell didn’t destroy anything,” said Khafre Zimmerman, adding “The dog is fine.”

Zimmerman lives in the home that the massive tree was resting on. He wasn’t home at the time but said that no large scale damage has been found.

“It broke a couple gutters and stuff but we checked inside and outside and for now it looks pretty good,” he said.

A secondary problem for him was an issue or priority for thousands of others as fallen trees caused widespread power outages.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s