PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tuesday evening’s fast moving storms brought lightning, heavy rain and consequences.

“It was just a loud crash and a boom,” said Anthony Patterson.

While tree limbs large and small were found scattered across the region, it was on 52nd Street and Woodbine Avenue in the Wynnefield section of the city that Eyewitness News found a fallen mammoth.

“Its kind of a miracle the angle that it fell didn’t destroy anything,” said Khafre Zimmerman, adding “The dog is fine.”

Zimmerman lives in the home that the massive tree was resting on. He wasn’t home at the time but said that no large scale damage has been found.

“It broke a couple gutters and stuff but we checked inside and outside and for now it looks pretty good,” he said.

A secondary problem for him was an issue or priority for thousands of others as fallen trees caused widespread power outages.