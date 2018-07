Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

CALIFORNIA (CBS) – A bear in California showed up where he didn’t belong.

The bear hopped a neighborhood fence and enjoyed a dip in a hot tub in the backyard of a Southern California home last Friday.

The homeowner says he left a margarita out there and the bear helped himself to that, too.

A little later the bear climbed a tree and fell asleep.

The bear eventually wandered off, and authorities say it probably headed back to its natural habitat.