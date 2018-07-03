Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Whether you call them jimmies or sprinkles, the 4th of July holiday is as good a time as any to have some ice cream.

And a new craze is making the cool treat healthier. Avocado ice cream is increasing in popularity.

“Cado” is dairy-free, gluten-free ice cream that contains heart-healthy fat.

It’s expensive, though, $7 to $8 a pint.

“Cado” is available at various grocery stores.