PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A hot night turns violent in Philadelphia.

One man is dead and another is hospitalized after a barrage of gunfire in Kensington.

It happened just after 1 a.m. on the 2700 block of North Emerald Street.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police rushed the other victim to the hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Eyewitness news has learned, one suspect is in police custody.