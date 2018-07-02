Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

TAIWAN (CBS) — It was a frightening ordeal for a young boy in Taiwan as he was hanging from a balcony. The incident happened just over a week ago.

The 4-year-old boy’s head got stuck between metal bars outside the fifth floor windows.

He was home alone at the time. Eventually, rescuers repelled from the floor above. They had to break through the roof of the balcony to reach him.

He only had minor bruises.