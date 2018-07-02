HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A teenage swimmer who was unconscious when he was pulled from a South Jersey pond has died.

Millville police say the 17-year-old Bridgeton boy was swimming Friday night with three friends in the Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area when his friends saw him start to struggle while swimming in a deeper area of a pond. They saw the boy go under the surface but were eventually able to drag him to shore with the help of another person who happened to be in the area.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later moved to another hospital in Delaware. But authorities say they were told Sunday that the teen had died.

The boy’s name has not been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

