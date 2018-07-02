Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A teenage swimmer who was unconscious when he was pulled from a South Jersey pond has died.

Facebook To Notify 800,000 Users About Bug That Unblocked Accounts

Millville police say the 17-year-old Bridgeton boy was swimming Friday night with three friends in the Menantico Ponds Wildlife Management Area when his friends saw him start to struggle while swimming in a deeper area of a pond. They saw the boy go under the surface but were eventually able to drag him to shore with the help of another person who happened to be in the area.

The boy was taken to a local hospital and later moved to another hospital in Delaware. But authorities say they were told Sunday that the teen had died.

‘Shredding Off The Bone’: Woman Dragged Into Water After Being Bitten By Shark

The boy’s name has not been released.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)