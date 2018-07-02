HEAT WAVEEXTREME HEAT WARNING UNTIL 8 PM TUESDAY
HAMMONTON, N.J. (CBS) — Are you brave enough to watch “Jaws” in the dark while floating on a inner tube in the water?

Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck in Hammonton, New Jersey featured “Jaws After Dark” Monday night.

Viewers who chose to watch the movie in the Mullica River are floating around, wondering what lurks beneath them.

If you aren’t a fan of the water, the marina allowed viewers to watch the movie on land.

While this was a 21 and older event,the marina is featuring a family movie night showing “Moana” on Tuesday.

The marina is celebrating the 4th of July all week.

To view the marina’s events for the rest of the week, click here.

